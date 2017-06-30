Researchers pledge enhanced study, promotion of CPC history

Communist Party of China (CPC) historians have pledged to unearth more information on the counter-Japanese war and the reform and opening up.



They also vowed to oppose the "historical nihilism" approach in this field.



Huang Yibing, head of the second research department of the Party History Research Office (PHRO) of the CPC Central Committee, said at a press conference on Friday that researchers will compile more books. The study and compilation of the Party's major events as well as biographies will also be published.



He said social research societies have been encouraged to take part, too.



Ren Guixiang, head of the PHRO promotion and education bureau, said research about the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression will be strengthened with the primary mission of gleaning oral history interviews and memoirs of firsthand witnesses.



Such materials may help correct some misconceptions, Ren said.



The work is expected to end by 2025, according to Ren, who also noted the urgency of the project as many witnesses are very old.



While answering another question, Huang said research into the reform and opening up era will also be reinforced.



Ren said the research can be used by officials to inform decision making and other work.



Party history is an important subject to educate the younger generation to foster their recognition of the CPC and the socialism with Chinese characteristics.



Wu Degang, deputy head of the PHRO, said the office will tell truthful, vivid stories.

