Mercedes-Benz recalls faulty automobiles in China

Beijing Benz Automotive and Mercedes-Benz (China) will recall 1,479 vehicles in China due to problematic airbags.



Beijing Benz Automotive will recall 533 GLA vehicles manufactured between Oct. 25, 2016 and Dec. 9, 2016, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.



Mercedes-Benz (China) will recall 946 A class, B class, CLA and GLA vehicles produced between Aug. 8, 2016 and Oct. 17, 2016.



The recall begins on June 30.



The model in question may have a faulty airbag system, which may not function when collisions occur due to disproportionate mixture of propellant.



The company will replace the faulty parts free of charge.



Global and Chinese automakers recalled 4.49 million defective vehicles in the first five months of this year, compared with 8.8 million in the first half of 2016.

