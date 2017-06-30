DPRK says Japan's law amendment on organized crime aimed at reviving militarism

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Friday slammed Japan for amending a law on organized crime, saying its real purpose is to revive militarism and fascism in the country.



Both houses of Japan's National Diet passed a draft amendment to the law on punishing organized crime, adding a provision on "crime of preparing terror" to deal with a "crime of conspiracy," in order to punish a crime in the stage of planning.



The official Rodong Sinmun daily said Japan's revision of the law is dangerous, as it aims to legalize strict monitoring and political crackdown upon media and progressive forces at home under the pretext of preventing terror and crime.



The real purpose of the move is to "accelerate the return of a militarist and fascist system" and "call back the soul of the era of Japanese imperialism," it said.



"Peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region are put at peril when the fascist system is consolidated in Japan," it added.

