The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Saturday condemned the "trafficking in persons" report presented earlier this week by the United States, saying the Unite States should clean up its own land first.
The Korean Central News Agency quoted a spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
as saying that the Unite States again talked nonsense about fabricated situation of "trafficking of persons" of other countries.
"The US, unanimously condemned by the international community as the world's worst wilderness of human rights and kingpin of human trafficking crime, behaved impertinently as if it were a human rights judge," said the spokesman.
The spokesman condemned US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for "making abusive remarks about the DPRK whenever he opens his mouth."
Tillerson presented a "2017 Trafficking in Persons Report" in Washington earlier this week.
"This time he (Tillerson) uttered malicious words such as 'forced labor' about DPRK workers who are serving abroad under the legal contracts with respective countries," said the spokesman.
"The US should clean its own filthy land, the den of evils, where all sorts of crimes including murder, mugging and human trafficking are rampant, instead of running foolish and amuck to preach the world with the bunch of rubbish," said the spokesman.