Chinese premier congratulates May on consecutive term as British PM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
has extended congratulations to British Prime Minister (PM) Theresa May on her consecutive term in office.
In his congratulatory message, Li said that he highly appreciates May's commitment to enhancing China-Britain relations since she was inaugurated as British PM in July last year.
China and Britain are two major countries with international influence, and China attaches great importance to developing China-Britain ties, he said.
China is happy to have witnessed frequent high-level exchanges, deeper practical cooperation in various fields and flourishing cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, said the Chinese premier.
China is willing to work with Britain's new government to take the opportunity of the 45th anniversary of ambassadorial-level diplomatic relations to push forward China-Britain ties and practical cooperation for greater development, he said.
Li said he is looking forward to May's visit to China and the annual meeting between the premiers of the two countries later this year.