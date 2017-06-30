Chinese president's special envoy to attend memorial ceremony for Kohl

Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wan Gang
will travel to Strasbourg, France, as a special envoy of President Xi Jinping
to attend a memorial ceremony for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Friday.
Wan, also vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, will attend the ceremony on Saturday held by the European Union, said spokesman Lu Kang.
The envoy was invited by European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani.
Kohl died, at the age of 87, on June 16 at his home in Ludwigshafen in Germany's western state of Rhineland-Platinate.