Russia, China, US could pool efforts to tackle global problems: FM

Russia, China and the United States are able to come to terms on cooperation in addressing international problems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.
The three countries should work together instead of making alliances and competing with one another, Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings International Forum.
"It is impossible to say that the model in which the United States and China unite against Russia, or Russia and China unite against the United States will be productive," he said.
"But I believe it is quite realistic for our three countries to understand, taking into account their influence on world affairs and the world economy, how they can help solve international problems," he added.
Lavrov also expressed hope that Russia and the United States could "clarify" their bilateral relations during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump
, at the G20
summit to be held next week in the German city of Hamburg.
"We expect that the meeting between our presidents in Hamburg, which was announced, will bring clarity to the issue of the prospects of Russian-US cooperation," he said.
The Primakov Readings International Forum, which started in 2015 in memory of late former Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov, kicked off Thursday and is due to conclude later Friday.
Aimed at establishing a platform dedicated to issues related to the world economy, politics and security, this year's forum focuses on Russia-US relations, Russia-Europe relations and the Ukraine crisis
.