Chinese top political advisor urges concerted efforts to boost economy

China's top political advisor Yu Zhengsheng
on Friday called for concerted efforts by non-Communist parties and personnel to boost the country's economy.
Hosting a symposium attended by representatives of non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Yu, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, noted that the major task of a united front is to actively participate in and serve the real economy.
Yu, who is also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called on non-Communist parties and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce to guide private entrepreneurs to work for the development of real economy.
He also called for their participation in investment and cooperation in Belt and Road
countries and called on them to play an active role in poverty alleviation.
Yu underscored the importance of supporting research by non-Communist parties and helping them exercise democratic supervision and participate in the discussion and handling of state affairs.
Chairpersons from four non-CPC parties, including Zhang Baowen
, Chen Changzhi
, Yan Junqi and Han Qide
, as well as chairman of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Wang Qinmin
offered their suggestions at the symposium. Sun Chunlan
, head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the symposium.