East Asian and Southeast Asian countries to enhance convergence

East Asian and Southeast Asian countries on Friday decided to strengthen convergence on political and economic issues to confront the current anti-globalization trend in the world.



"We should take into account the different development levels and needs of regional countries, and pursue an economic community with East Asian features by fulfilling easier tasks first and setting reasonable goals," said Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin at the 15th East Asia Forum (EAF) held in Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan Province on Friday.



The forum is marking the 20th anniversary of 10+3 cooperation, and is attended by officials, entrepreneurs and scholars from ASEAN plus China, Japan and South Korea (10+3), as well as representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat.



In the process of 10+3 cooperation, regional countries have cultivated an East Asian cooperation culture, featuring consensus, connectivity and comprehensiveness, said Liu.



"Regional cooperation and globalization have brought stability to East Asia. Without cooperation, it is difficult for East Asia to develop," said Jiang Ruiping, vice president of China Foreign Affairs University, during the forum.



"Since Europe and the US are witnessing a trend of anti-globalization, strengthening the cooperation among East Asian countries could benefit the Belt and Road initiative," Gu Xiaosong, head of the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies at the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Friday.



Although some problems are yet to be resolved, such as the Korean Peninsula issue, the countries in the region need to build a benign cycle of political and economic cooperation, Jiang said.



The 10+3 cooperation mechanism was initiated in Malaysia in 1997, the Xinhua News Agency reported.