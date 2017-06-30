First World Intelligence Congress held in Tianjin, China

A visitor experiences a driving simulator at the exhibition area of Chinese telecom giant Huawei during the first World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, north China, June 29, 2017. The congress opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Robin Li, Chairman and CEO of Chinese Internet giant Baidu, speaks during the first World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, north China, June 29, 2017. The congress opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Visitors take photos of intelligent products displayed during the first World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, north China, June 29, 2017. The congress opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Bai Yu)

Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group, speaks during the first World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, north China, June 29, 2017. The congress opened here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Bai Yu)