China opposes arms sale Taiwan

Despite China's firm opposition, the US decided to go ahead with the sale of a $1.4 billion arms package to Taiwan, a move Chinese experts said would damage the military balance across the Taiwan Straits, send a wrong signal to pro-independence forces on the island and undermine China-US relations.
The Trump administration notified the US Congress of its plans to go ahead with the controversial arms package to Taiwan, which is valued at $1.42 billion, the first such sale under President Donald Trump
, CNN reported on Friday.
China firmly opposes the US arms sales to Taiwan and urges the US to stop any weapons deal with Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily press briefing on Friday.
Lu said that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and the US arms sales to Taiwan violate the international laws as well as the basic norms of international relations.
China resolutely opposes the US plan to sell arms to Taiwan, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said Friday. China also resolutely opposes official exchanges and military links between Taiwan and the US in any form, Ma said.
Any attempt to undermine peace and stability across the Straits will have consequences, Ma said.
A US official familiar with the deal told CNN that the package would include advanced missiles and torpedoes including the AGM-154 Joint Standoff Weapon and MK 48 6AT Heavy Weight Torpedoes. It will also include technical support for an early warning radar system.
"The arms package includes weaponry for precise strike, guided weapons and ammunition, which could enhance Taiwan's long-range strike capability and damage the military balance across the Straits," Song Zhongping, a Beijing-based military expert who served in the Second Artillery Corps of the People's Liberation Army (now the PLA Rocket Force), told the Global Times on Friday.
Song said that the arms sale has brought a bad political influence since it undermines the well-developed Sino-US ties and violates the three China-US joint communiqués.
The three joint communiqués, namely the Shanghai Communiqué, the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and the August 17 communiqué, form the political foundation of China-US relations.
The US states in the August 17 communiqué that it does not seek to carry out a long-term policy of arms sales to Taiwan, that its arms sales to Taiwan will not exceed, either in qualitative or in quantitative terms, the level of those supplied in recent years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and China.
Speaking to the People's Daily on Thursday in Washington, Ambassador Cui Tiankai said recent US moves eroded the trust built when Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping
in Florida in April.
"The US arms sale to Taiwan and sanctions against Chinese enterprises have damaged the basis and mutual trust between the two countries, and they also contradict the spirit and consensus of the two leaders' meeting in Mar-a-Lago," said Cui.
The ambassador added that the arms sale to Taiwan "severely violated" the country's longstanding one-China policy, and that China has made strong protests to the US and will reserve the right to take further measures.
"It is a tradition for US presidents to authorize weapons sales to Taiwan despite the mainland's firm opposition. Some people in the Trump administration are in favor of enhancing the level and exchanges with Taiwan, which poses an obstacle for China to solve the Taiwan question," Li Haidong, a professor with the Institute of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Friday.
Li also mentioned that the US policy toward China may become tougher.
"The arms sale also sent a wrong signal to pro-independence activists on the island," Song said.
Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen on Friday tweeted a statement to express gratitude to the US government after the latter approved the arms sale. Tsai said that Taiwan will continue to increase "defense investment, including in indigenous defense industries and defense-related research."
Song said that Taiwan should understand that the US wants to use it to contain China and only wants to sell second-hand weapons to the island to make money.