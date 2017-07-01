China's Mobike launches service in Greater Manchester, Britain

A Mobike is seen during the launch of Mobike in Manchester, Britain on June 29, 2017. Mobike, one of China's largest bike-sharing companies, launched its service in the Greater Manchester, Britain, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Craig Brough)

A row of Mobikes are seen in Manchester, Britain on June 29, 2017. Mobike, one of China's largest bike-sharing companies, launched its service in the Greater Manchester, Britain, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Craig Brough)

Manchester Metropolitan Police pose for a group photo during the launch of Mobike in Manchester, Britain on June 29, 2017. Mobike, one of China's largest bike-sharing companies, launched its service in the Greater Manchester, Britain, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Craig Brough)