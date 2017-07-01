Dennis severs McLaren links

Ron Dennis, chairman of ­McLaren's Formula One team and separate sports carmaker, will step down from his role at the brand and sell his shares, ending a 37-year relationship which soured in recent months alongside race-track failings.



McLaren, valued at 2.4 billion pounds ($3 billion), have not won a Grand Prix since 2012 and are last in the 10-team championship this year after embarking on a troubled partnership with their former engine supplier Honda.



Dennis was ousted as McLaren chief executive in November when the majority shareholders put him on gardening leave after reports he backed a Chinese takeover bid that other investors opposed.

