Juninho returns to Lyon

Former Brazil international Juninho Pernambucano is close to returning to Lyon as sporting director, the Ligue 1 club's president said on Friday.



Juninho, 42, spent eight hugely successful years with Lyon as the club won an unprecedented seven consecutive French top flight's titles from 2002 to 2008.



Juninho, renowned as a free-kick specialist, scored 100 goals in 340 appearances for Lyon after joining the club in 2001 from Vasco da Gama.



He left the Stade Gerland in 2009 to sign for Al Gharafa in Qatar, returning home for a pair of spells at Vasco either side of a stint with the New York Red Bulls, before retiring in 2014.

