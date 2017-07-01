Trump holds ‘rough’ trade talks with SK

US President Donald Trump
said on Friday he was renegotiating what had been a "rough" trade deal with South Korea when he met for a second day with South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, focusing on North Korea
's nuclear threat and trade.
Moon, making his first trip to the US since becoming president in May, was greeted again by Trump at the White House, where he attended a dinner hosted by the US chief executive on Thursday.
Trump has spoken harshly about US trade imbalances and threatened to tear up a 5-year-old trade agreement reached with South Korea by his predecessor, Barack Obama.
Speaking alongside Moon in the Oval Office, Trump said the two had "accomplished a lot" on North Korea and trade on Thursday.
"We are renegotiating a trade deal right now as we speak with South Korea, and, hopefully, it will be an equitable deal, a fair deal for both parties," he told reporters.
"It's been a rough deal for the US, but I think that it will be much different and will be good for both parties ... We want something that is going to be good for the American worker, and I think that we will be able to do that today."
Trump said the two were in the process of discussing "many options" on Pyongyang.
Moon has said he wants to form a friendship with Trump and find common ground on North Korea. He said he and Trump had had "very honest discussions and on issues to include the North Korean nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest."
"It was a great opportunity for us to further the trust and friendship between me and President Trump," Moon said.
"It was also an opportunity to reconfirm that the US and Korea are walking together on the same path towards a great alliance." Moon did not mention the trade issue.
On Wednesday, he said that unfair trade practices would be eradicated and factors that limited competition, such as market entry barriers and price regulations, would be re-evaluated under his administration.
Moon said last week he wanted to discuss a two-phase approach on North Korea with Trump, starting with a freeze on North Korea's nuclear and missile development that would be followed by complete dismantlement.
Trump stressed that the relationship with South Korea was "very, very strong" and his personal relationship with Moon "very, very good."