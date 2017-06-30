Xi inspects PLA Garrison in HK

President Xi Jinping (center) sings the song, "Singing for the Motherland" with officials and performers at a grand gala Friday night to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China. The gala, which was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, presented an audio-visual feast with songs, dance, martial arts and acrobatics performances, as well as traditional Chinese opera. The show was designed to demonstrate Hong Kong's achievements since its return to China in 1997, and focused on traditional Chinese culture, sports achievements, innovation and the city's prosperity and future. Photos: AFP

President Xi Jinping on Friday inspected the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Garrison in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) at Shek Kong barracks, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to China.Xi, also the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviewed the troops in the company of Tan Benhong, commander of the PLA Garrison in the HKSAR.More than 3,100 officers and soldiers took part in the review, and more than 100 pieces of military equipment including air defense missiles and helicopters were on display.About 4,000 spectators from all walks of life in Hong Kong attended the review on Friday.After the review, Xi was briefed on the work of the PLA Garrison in the HKSAR."The garrison is an important embodiment of national sovereignty, an important force to safeguard 'one country, two systems,' and an important cornerstone of Hong Kong's prosperity and stability," Xi said.He urged the garrison to make efforts to enhance "combat readiness" so as to fulfill its role as a powerful stabilizing force.Xi spoke highly of the garrison, saying it has steadfastly carried out decisions and instructions of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, and conscientiously implemented the principle of "one country, two systems," the Basic Law and the Garrison Law over the past 20 years.Xi arrived Thursday to attend celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong and the inauguration of the HKSAR's fifth-term government. He will also inspect the SAR during his three-day stay.The 20th anniversary is not only a big event for Hong Kong, but also seen by many local politicians and industry experts as a great chance for the SAR and the mainland to communicate, build trust and explore future cooperation.Wilson Or Chong Shing, another member of Hong Kong's Legislative Council, told the Global Times on Friday that Xi's trip to Hong Kong shows that the central government pays high attention to the island and the wishes of the people there.China's development has gained worldwide attention and also offers a great opportunity for the HKSAR, which could seize the chance and play a good role as coordinator, Or said, adding that Xi's inspection also gives confidence to Hong Kong people about the unconditional support from the central government."Hong Kong independence" forces have severely damaged the region's legal and social development, while the president's remarks, which reaffirmed the stand against pro-independence forces, have set the tone and made it clear that the independence forces have no future in Hong Kong, said Or.On Friday, dozens of elderly people came to the LegCo complex to voice their support for "one country, two systems.""I am a Chinese and I love my country, we should defend our land from being sabotaged by the pro-independence forces," said a senior citizen surnamed KwokXi visited the Junior Police Call Permanent Activity Center and the Integrated Youth Training Camp on Friday, where he talked with JPC members and asked about their life, study and training."Every generation of youth has its own historic missions and opportunities. Contemporary youth of Hong Kong shall seize the historic opportunities, and choose the right path forward to serve Hong Kong and the country," he said.Xi also met with a group of central government officials based in Hong Kong and senior executives of Hong Kong branches of mainland enterprises and institutions on Friday, the Xinhua News agency reported on Friday.And when meeting with a group of dignitaries from all walks of life of Hong Kong, Xi urged them to take the lead in promoting exchanges and cooperation between Hong Kong and the mainland.Xinhua contributed to this story