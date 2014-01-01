Ex-bosses stand trial over Fukushima crisis

Three former executives at the operator of Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant went on trial Friday, the only people ever to face a criminal court in connection with the 2011 meltdowns that left swathes of countryside uninhabitable.



Former Tokyo Electric Power chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 77, and former vice presidents Sakae Muto, 66, and Ichiro Takekuro, 71, all pleaded not guilty to charges of professional negligence resulting in death and injury, over six years after the atomic accident.



Katsumata told a three-judge panel hearing the case that it was impossible for him to have foreseen the risk of the towering waves that pummeled Japan's northeast coast and swamped reactors in March 2011. "I apologize for the tremendous trouble to the residents in the area and around the country because of the serious accident that caused the release of radioactive materials," Katsumata said. "I believe I don't have a criminal responsibility in the case."



The indictments are the first charges stemming from the tsunami-sparked reactor meltdowns at the plant that set off the worst atomic crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.





