Liu Xiaobo to get traditional Chinese medicine therapy

Liu Xiaobo's wife has agreed to treating Liu with traditional Chinese medicine therapy after two top experts on traditional Chinese medicine held a group consultation on him.



Two experienced experts specializing in liver cancer treatment from Beijing-based Guang'anmen Hospital under the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences and the Longhua Hospital under the Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, respectively, on Thursday held a group consultation on Liu, who was receiving treatment at the No.1 Hospital of the China Medical University in Shenyang, the Shenyang Bureau of Justice said on its website on Friday.



Experts said that the hospital's diagnosis of Liu was conclusive and the treatment Liu received was clear. They suggested using traditional Chinese medicine as an adjuvant therapy to improve the sensitivity of drugs and reduce side effects, said the bureau.



After receiving consultation result from the experts, Liu's wife Liu Xia said she believed the hospital had done its best. She agreed to the traditional Chinese medicine treatment, and expressed her gratitude to medical experts, according to the bureau.



Liu Xiaobo was sentenced to 11 years in jail on December 25, 2009, after a court in Beijing convicted him of engaging in activities designed to overthrow the government.



The Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau on Monday announced on its website that Liu Xiaobo had been granted medical parole after being diagnosed with liver cancer during a routine body check conducted by Jinzhou Prison of Liaoning on May 31.



On June 7, a total of 22 experts on liver and tumor from the No.1 Hospital of China Medical University diagnosed Liu Xiaobo with liver cancer cell metastasis.



At the request of Liu Xiaobo's relatives, the No.1 Hospital of China Medical University later assigned a team composed of eight renowned cancer experts to formulate medical plans and to treat Liu, according to the bureau's notice and an earlier notice by the Liaoning Prison Administrative Bureau.



According to personal information recorded at Jinzhou Prison, where Liu Xiaobo served his sentence, Liu Xiaobo had hepatitis B before going to the prison. The prison had organized physical examination for him once a year and had arranged a round visit every 15 days. The prison had added screen checks for hepatitis and tumor for Liu Xiaobo since 2012.





