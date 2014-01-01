New audit criteria for online programs draws criticism for classifying homosexuality as 'abnormal relationship'

The release of new audit criteria for online programs on Friday has drawn strong criticism on China's social media for discriminating against gay people because it classifies homosexuality as an "abnormal sexual relationship."

The China Netcasting Services Association (CNSA) released the criteria Friday on its website, banning online programs from spreading pornography and vulgar tastes including abnormal sexual relations such as incest, homosexuality, and sexual abuse, as well as unhealthy views on marriage such as sexual freedom and wife swapping.

The CNSA was established in 2011 under the guidance of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television. Its 604 members include major Chinese media such as China Central Television and the Xinhua News Agency.

A Chinese non-profit media focused on homosexuals, fmtz.net, on its Sina Weibo account slammed the criteria for "causing harm to Chinese homosexual groups who are already faced with deep prejudice and discrimination" after reports of the criteria went viral on the Internet.

The organization said that they retain the right to raise a legal challenge.

Zhang Beichuan, a sexologist at Qingdao University, told the Global Times on Friday that the criteria are "absurd and wrong."

"Homosexuality is a normal and natural phenomenon that involved a small group of people, as defined in Chinese university text books," Zhang said, noting that the criteria revealed a lack of professional knowledge among its makers.

Zhang said that the CNSA might aim to prevent negative effects such as the spread of diseases thought to be related to homosexuality and free sex as well as to curb a tendency among Chinese youth to treat homosexuality as a fashion.

"But they misuse the concepts. Sexual freedom includes freedom to marriage and freedom to love, which are all positive and healthy values, but the criteria did not define it clearly," Zhang noted.

Zhang is echoed by many Chinese netizens who criticized the criteria as being prejudiced against gay people.

"Homosexuality is nothing wrong. What should be banned is intentional distortion of it," Weibo user "Yuanwo Shunxin" commented.

Many others expressed their understanding to the association's starting point, but reminded that it would be better if they had solicited public opinion before releasing the criteria.



