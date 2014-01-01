CPC members reach 89.45m

The number of members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) reached 89.45 million by the end of 2016, a top Party department announced Friday, one day before the 96th anniversary of the establishment of the CPC.



The number of CPC members increased by 688,000, up 0.8 percent from the year earlier, the Xinhua News Agency reported Friday, citing data from the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.



In 2016, the CPC recruited 1.91 million new members, 54,000 less than 2015.



Among the new members, 785,000 hold junior college degrees or above, accounting for 41.1 percent, up 1.5 percentage points from 2015, the organization department said in a communiqué.



The growth rate of CPC membership has dropped while the structure of its membership has improved since 2013 when the Party implemented a recruitment rule which stresses on members' quality while limiting the quantity, Xinhua said.



"Recruiting more talents into the Party helps to improve the Party's innovation ability, which is a must for the country's economic development in the era," Zhang Xixian, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee, told the Global Times on Friday.



The communiqué said that the Party had 22.98 million female members at the end 2016, accounting for 25.7 percent of the total membership, while 6.3 million members, or 7 percent of its membership, are from ethnic minority groups.



It also noted that the number of grass-roots Party units increased by 2.4 percent to 4.52 million in 2016, while Zhang Xixian pointed out that unlike being based mostly in rural areas before, Party units have now expanded fast in cities and even overseas due to emerging fields and international exchanges.



Leading Chinese livestreaming website douyu.com established a Party branch composed of 18 online anchors in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province on Friday, the first of its kind, Changjiang Daily reported.



Zhang Wenming, CEO of douyu.com said that the company extends full support to the establishment of a Party organization in the company.



"Party units at the grass roots develop as a chain that reaches every part of our society. The chain brings the Party closer to the people and enhances the ruling foundation of the Party," Zhang Xixian said.