New provincial officials elected
All the 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China had completed the change of the Communist Party of China provincial standing committee leadership as of Thursday.
A total of 375 officials were elected to provincial standing committees nationwide, including 35 women. Among them, 85 officials were elected to a provincial standing committee for the first time.
This round of election for new provincial Party committees lasted for nine months.Vice premier highlights food safety
Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang
on Thursday urged local governments, enterprises and the public to work together to ensure food safety.
Wang said governments should improve efficiency of supervision with unified and professional action and food suppliers should ensure farm-to-table product quality.
Media should cover food safety accidents objectively and the public should participate in food safety governance, he said during the China Food Safety Publicity Week in Beijing.
Wang also stressed the need to formulate a nationwide supervision system.