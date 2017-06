President of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association Craig Uden (left), US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Vice President of China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation Luan Richeng, share a toast at an event to celebrate the reintroduction of US beef imports to China, in Beijing on Friday. China consumed 8 million tons of beef in 2016, valuing 360 billion yuan ($531 billion). Photo: CFP