Flag-raising ceremony held to celebrate 20th anniv. of HK's return to motherland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/1 9:11:01

A flag-raising ceremony is held at Golden Bauhinia Square to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)


 

Helicopters with the Chinese national flag (R) and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region fly over Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. A flag-raising ceremony was held at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)


 

