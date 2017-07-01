Flag-raising ceremony held to celebrate 20th anniv. of HK's return to motherland

A flag-raising ceremony is held at Golden Bauhinia Square to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Helicopters with the Chinese national flag (R) and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region fly over Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. A flag-raising ceremony was held at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong Saturday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

