Chinese premier says shared interests outweigh differences with Philippines

The shared interests of China and the Philippines far outweigh the differences, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
said on Friday.
"The restoration of China-Philippine relations serves the fundamental interests of both countries and regional peace and stability," Li said when meeting with visiting Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.
The Chinese government supports the Philippines' effort to achieve national and economic development and maintain stability, Li said.
Li called on both sides to respect and treat each other as equals, consolidate political trust, deepen cooperation in infrastructure and other key areas and strengthen people-to-people exchanges.
Stressing that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
) is a diplomatic priority for China, the premier said China supports the Philippines to work as rotating chair of the ASEAN this year and hosting of the East Asian Leaders' meetings on cooperation.
"China will work with relevant parties to comprehensively and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and continue dialogue and cooperation based on the agreed framework of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea," Li said.
Li said China will work with parties to maintain regional peace, stability and prosperity, expressing hopes that the Philippines will play an active role in promoting China-ASEAN relations.
Cayetano said high-level exchanges have laid a solid foundation for the improvement of bilateral relations, pledging that the Philippines seeks a stronger relationship with China.
As ASEAN rotating chair, the Philippines will work to further ASEAN-China relations and host the East Asian Leaders' meetings on cooperation to send signals of maintaining regional peace and stability, Cayetano said.
Cayetano expressed condolences to China over the casualties caused by the landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province last week. Li said the Chinese government is going all out in disaster relief and coping with the aftermath.