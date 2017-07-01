Nepali FM to visit India

Nepali Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara will visit India early next week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said Friday.
Mahara will be in the Indian capital of New Delhi on July 2-4 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj.
This is the minister's first foreign trip since the formation of a coalition government in Nepal earlier this month.
During the visit, Mahara is scheduled to meet Swaraj and exchange views on matters of mutual interest, the ministry stated.
"Minister Mahara will also prepare the ground for the visit of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba to India possibly in July-end," a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Xinhua on Friday.
India and Nepal will review the political, trade, investment and development cooperation agendas between the two South Asian neighbors during the visit.