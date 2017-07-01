Chinese vice premier urges efforts in poverty relief

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang
on Friday urged solid efforts be made for people in poverty-hit regions.
Wang made the remark at a meeting of the State Council leading group on poverty relief.
He said that it is essential to stick to the goal of targeted poverty alleviation, meaning appropriate resources should be used on the right people, in the right place, at the right time.
Areas suffer from abject poverty are prioritized in receiving funds and projects, according to Wang, who heads the group.
There were still 43 million people in rural areas living in poverty at the end of 2016. China aims to help all of them out of poverty by 2020.
This year, China plans to reduce poor population by over 10 million, including 3.4 million through relocation.