Lebanon President warns Syrian refugee camps turning into military camps

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun warned Friday that Syrian refugee camps in the country are turning into safe havens for militants planning terror attacks against the country's troops and citizens.



"Displaced Syrian encampments have turned into military camps rather than places for displaced people," said the president in a statement released by his media office.



Aoun's comments came ahead of suicide attacks on Friday at dawn in Lebanon that killed a child and wounded seven troops.



Five militants blew themselves up and a sixth threw a grenade during raids on two refugee camps near the Syrian border, the army said.



A young girl, whose parents are both refugees, was killed.



There have been multiple clashes along the border between the Lebanese army and the Islamic State group (IS) or al-Qaida.

