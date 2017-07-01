Opening ceremony of Istanbul shopping festival held in Turkey

Performers attend a parade at the opening ceremony of Istanbul shopping festival in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 30, 2017. Istanbul on Friday marked the opening of a 15-day shopping festival at its centuries-old Grand Bazaar. (Xinhua/He Canling)

A man poses for a photo with performers on stilts during a parade at the opening ceremony of Istanbul shopping festival in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 30, 2017. Istanbul on Friday marked the opening of a 15-day shopping festival at its centuries-old Grand Bazaar. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Performers on stilts are seen at the opening ceremony of Istanbul shopping festival in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 30, 2017. Istanbul on Friday marked the opening of a 15-day shopping festival at its centuries-old Grand Bazaar. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Mascots are seen during a parade at the opening ceremony of Istanbul shopping festival in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 30, 2017. Istanbul on Friday marked the opening of a 15-day shopping festival at its centuries-old Grand Bazaar. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Members of Ottoman-style janissary band perform at the opening ceremony of Istanbul shopping festival in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 30, 2017. Istanbul on Friday marked the opening of a 15-day shopping festival at its centuries-old Grand Bazaar. (Xinhua/He Canling)