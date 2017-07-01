Russia questions OPCW investigation results on chemical use in Syria

The latest report released by the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the use of sarin in chemical weapons attack in Syria was based on doubtful data, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.



The OPCW said earlier in the day that it had found the use of sarin in chemical incident on April 4 in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in Syria's Idlib province.



"Unfortunately, after the first reading of the mentioned document, we are forced to state that its conclusions are still based on very doubtful data obtained from the same opposition and the same notorious NGOs of the White Helmets type, and not on the site of the tragedy, but in a certain 'neighboring country'," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



"Therefore, it is not surprising that the content of the report of the OPCW special commission is largely biased, which suggests that the activity of this structure represents a political put-up job," it added.



A chemical attack was launched on Khan Sheikhoun in April and killed dozens of people. The Syrian government has repeatedly dismissed the Western accusations of its responsibility in the incident, saying it had never used chemical weapons in the Syrian territory.

