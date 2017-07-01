Somalia's Puntland military court executes 7 militants

Somalia's Puntland military court on Friday executed seven Al-Shabaab militant behind killing of senior official in the commercial town of Bosasso.



Chairperson of Puntland State courts Awil Ahmed Farah told reporters that five Al-Shabaab militants were captured in Bosaso town in Bari region with explosive elements while the two others were arrested from Galkayo town in Mudug region after killing officials.



"Puntland court executed seven Al-Shabaab terrorist militants here in Bosaso town in Bari region, five of these militants were captured in Bosaso town with a vehicles filled with explosive elements and terrorist attacks and the two others arrested from Galkayo town after murdering several state officials," Farah said.



He added they were all found guilty of the crimes. Puntland State forces are fighting Al-Shabaab and pro-IS militants including pirates in the region.

