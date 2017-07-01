At least 1 killed, 5 wounded in hospital shooting in New York

A woman's body was found beside the dead suspect, after several people were shot in Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York on Friday, according to the police.



One shooter died of a self-inflicted gun wound, and at least one victim was killed while five others injured, CNN reported, quoting sources with NYPD.



The shooting began around 2:50 p.m. inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, and the shooter was allegedly wearing a lab coat and was carrying a rifle.



Gary Trimble ran to the site after he heard about the incident, and called his wife who was on the fourth floor of the hospital a moment ago. She said she was scared and the hospital was still on a lockdown.



NYPD said it is going to hold a press conference on the shooting momentarily.

