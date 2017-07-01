Erdogan, Trump discuss Gulf-Qatar dispute over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump
held on Friday a phone conversation over the resolution of the dispute between Qatar and other Gulf countries.
The two leaders agreed that the ongoing tension should be reduced for the sake of the region's security and stability, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing Turkish presidency's press office.
Erdogan and Trump also discussed bilateral ties, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.
Trump emphasized the importance for all allies and partners to increase efforts to fight terrorism and extremism in all its forms, the White House said in a written statement on Friday.
All countries should "work together to stop terrorist funding and to combat extremist ideology," read the statement.
Turkey, which vows to stand by Qatar, has been calling on Saudi Arabia and other countries to end all diplomatic and economic sanctions imposed on the Gulf state.