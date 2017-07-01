Two dead, 6 injured in hospital shooting in New York

Two people were killed, including the shooter and a doctor, and six wounded in a shooting rampage in Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York, said the city's Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday.



It was not a terrorist attack, but an isolated incident, said the mayor at a press conference held at the site shortly after the incident.



The shooting began around 2:55 p.m. inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, and the male shooter, armed with an assault rifle, opened fire at doctors on the 16th and 17th floors of the hospital, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said at the conference.



"One doctor is dead and there are several others who are fighting for their lives right now," said the commissioner.



The shooter, who was identified as a former hospital employee, was later found dead on the 17th floor, and an assault rifle was found beside him, he said.



The commissioner said that the gunman was wearing a white lab coat,and had tried to set himself on fire.



A female victim was found on the 17th floor, and was pronounced dead. A total of additional six wounded people, including five seriously injured, were found on the 16th floor and were moved to the emergency rooms of the hospital, he said.

