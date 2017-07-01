Pakistan PM hails Pak-China strategic ties

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed satisfaction over the status of all-weather strategic partnership with China, the launch of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistan's membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).



Speaking at the foreign ministry, the prime minister appreciated China's role for improving Pak-Afghan relations, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Friday.



Sharif visited the ministry the day to undertake a comprehensive review of Pakistan's foreign policy priorities in the wake of the recent developments in and around Pakistan and the emerging global and regional scenarios.



"The Prime Minister appreciated China's role for improving Pak-Afghan relations and also recalled his recent meeting with President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of SCO Summit and their agreement to evolve a bilateral and quadrilateral mechanism for controlling cross-border terrorism," the statement said.



He directed the ministry to prepare initiatives on Afghanistan and also on building economic and trade linkages to promote Pakistan's development.



Sharif underscored the importance of securing peace and stability in the region through sustained dialogue and the high importance that Pakistan attached to its continued partnership with the United States.



The prime minister also reiterated his priority for a peaceful neighborhood and resolution of disputes through dialogue.



He emphasized that the importance of highlighting the unmatched contributions and sacrifices made by Pakistan in fighting terrorism and of projecting Pakistan's soft image.



He particularly stressed that Pakistan should progressively end its reliance on foreign assistance and funding by developing and generating its own resources. Trade, investment and scientific collaboration should be the strategic pillars of Pakistan's foreign policy, said Sharif.

