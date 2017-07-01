Young man arrested, charged with kidnapping visiting Chinese scholar in US

Local police on Friday evening arrested a man for kidnapping Zhang Yingying, a visiting Chinese scholar in University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) of the Midwest United States.



Brendt Christensen, who turned 28 Friday, was arrested late that night on a criminal complaint accusing him of kidnapping Zhang, who is believed no longer alive, according to local media ABC7.



Zhang was last seen on June 9 near the north end of the UIUC campus, wearing a charcoal-colored baseball cap, a pink and white top, jeans and white tennis shoes and carrying a black backpack



Zhang went missing on that day after getting into a black Saturn Astra car about five blocks from where she got off a bus as she was heading to an apartment complex to sign a lease.



An FBI statement shows the arrest and charges were announced by FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Cox, Springfield Division, and Acting US Attorney Patrick D. Hansen.



"While Christensen was under law enforcement surveillance, agents overheard him explaining that he kidnapped Zhang," the FBI press release said.



"Based on this, and other facts uncovered during the investigation of this matter, law enforcement agents believe that Ms. Zhang is no longer alive," said the press release.



Christensen will remain in custody pending his initial federal court appearance Monday.

