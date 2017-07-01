Fishing boats parade held to celebrate 20th anniv. of HK's return to motherland

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/1 13:38:03

Fishing boats parade along the waterfront to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)


 

A fishing boat takes part in a parade to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)


 

Fishing boats take part in a parade to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)


 

Fishing boats take part in a parade to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2017. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus