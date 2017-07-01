Taliban attack on district repulsed, 8 attackers killed

Eight Taliban militants including a key commander have been killed and the Taliban offensive to overrun Dasht-e-Archi district in Afghan northern Kunduz province was repulsed on Saturday, district governor Nasrudin Nazari said.



"Taliban militants launched a coordinated offensive to capture the district headquarters in Dasht-e-Archi today morning but the security forces retaliated, killing eight rebels including a Taliban key commander Mullah Mudasir on the spot, forcing the attackers to flee," Nazari told Xinhua.



Two police sustained injuries in the fighting, the official added.



Clashes between security forces and militants have been continuing in some areas outside the district headquarters, the official said, adding security forces have chasing the militants to ensure lasting peace in the district.



Taliban militants who are in control of parts of Kunduz province haven't commented on the situation in Dasht-e-Archi district.

