Tourists walk in maze at farm in N China's city

Tourists walk in a maze at a Hongshigou ecological leisure farm in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, June 30, 2017. A maze that consists of 7000 trees and covers an area of more than 3000 square meters were set up at the farm in Shahe City recently, which attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Chen Lei)

