Event 'Experience China in Finland 2017' kicks off in Helsinki

A visitor enjoys an exhibition of Chinese contemporary art in Helsinki, Finland, on June 29, 2017. The event "Experience China in Finland 2017" kicked off in Helsinki on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Jizhi)

Artists from China's Hunan Province perform during a stage performance of the event "Experience China in Finland 2017" in Helsinki, Finland, on June 29, 2017. The event "Experience China in Finland 2017" kicked off in Helsinki on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Jizhi)

