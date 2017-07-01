Chinese-built armed police academy handed over to Nepal

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Yu Hong (R front) and Secretary at Nepali Ministry of Home Affairs Lok Darshan Regmi (L front) sign documents during the handover ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 30, 2017. China on Friday handed over an aid project of the National Armed Police Force (APF) Academy to Nepal following the completion of construction. (Xinhua/Sunil Sharma)

China on Friday handed over an aid project of the National Armed Police Force (APF) Academy to Nepal following the completion of construction.Amid a special ceremony at the APF headquarters in Kathmandu, the delivery and acceptance certificate was signed and exchanged between Secretary at Nepali Ministry of Home Affairs Lok Darshan Regmi and Chinese Ambassador Yu Hong.The function was witnessed by Nepali Home Minister Janardan Sharma, heads of security agencies and officials from both Nepal and Chinese government.The National Armed Police Force Academy, the first of its kind in Nepal, has been built under the Chinese grant assistance."The Armed Police Force Nepal will be highly benefited from this project. These infrastructures will definitely play a significant role to enhance the organizational capacities and to develop the skilled and professional manpower that the force desperately needs," Lok Darshan Regmi, secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, said.He further expressed belief that the academy will be able to tackle the emerging security challenges by producing highly competent professionals.The full-fledged extensive training academy has been built by China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co. Ltd. The construction of the academy, located in Chandragiri municipality of Kathmandu, began on April 16, 2015, just few days ahead of a devastating earthquake.On her part, Chinese Ambassador Yu said that the academy can make a significant contribution to national security."I am hopeful that Nepal can train more armed police force talents and make a sustaining contribution to building a team that guarantees the security and safety of the country," the Chinese Ambassador said. "China is always willing to conduct pragmatic cooperation with Nepal in the field of talents, development and national security."