Nationwide protests break out in Brazil against labor, pension reforms

A police officer stands next to a burning barricade set up by demonstrators in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 30, 2017. Nationwide protests on Friday rejected unpopular labor and social security reforms backed by the government of President Michel Temer. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

Police officers patrol on the street in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 30, 2017. Nationwide protests on Friday rejected unpopular labor and social security reforms backed by the government of President Michel Temer. (Xinhua/Rahel Patrasso)

