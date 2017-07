Myanmar's Aung La N Sang wins ONE championship middleweight title

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Aung La N Sang celebrates after winning against Vitaly Bigdash of Russia during the ONE Middleweight Championship at Thuwunna National Indoor Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar, on June 30, 2017. (Xinhua/U Aung)

