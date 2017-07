Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi(R) and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo make an appearance for the press at their wedding in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Martin Zabala)

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi(L) and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo pose at their wedding in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Martin Zabala)

Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi(R) holds his wife Antonela Roccuzzo's hand at their wedding in Rosario, Argentina, June 30, 2017. (Xinhua/Martin Zabala)