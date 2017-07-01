Relics discovered from ruins displayed in E China's Shandong

A relic discovered from Sanxingdui Ruins is displayed at Shan Dong Museum in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, June 30, 2017. About 140 pieces of relics discovered from Sanxingdui Ruins and Jinsha Ruins in southwestern Sichuan Province, typical cultural symbols of the ancient Shu Kingdom, are displayed here till Sept. 15. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

