Pakistan hands over list of Indian prisoners: FM

Pakistan on Saturday handed over a list of 546 Indian prisoners, including 494 fishermen, to the High Commission of India in Islamabad, the Foreign Ministry said.



The move is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India signed in 2008 under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year on Jan. 1 and July 1 respectively.



The Indian government will also hand over a list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



The two sides exchange prisoners' lists at a time when the relationship is at the lowest ebb over allegations of terrorism and cross-border skirmishes.



Pakistan will release 77 Indian fishermen and one civilian prisoner on July 10, the Foreign Ministry added.

