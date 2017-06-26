China to launch 2nd heavy-lift carrier rocket Sunday

Photo taken on June 26, 2017 shows Long March-5 Y2 carrier rocket at Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province. Carrying Shijian-18 communication satellite, the rocket was vertically transferred to the launch area at Wenchang Space Launch Center on Monday. China has set the window to launch the rocket between July 2 and 5, according to the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense. (Xinhua/Zhang Wenjun)

China is scheduled to launch the Long March-5 Y2, the country's second heavy-lift carrier rocket, from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province Sunday, the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence said Saturday.