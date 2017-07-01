Bullet trains to travel from Beijing to Xiongan New Area

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/1 21:22:46





Two bullet trains will travel from Beijing to Xiongan New Area on July 6, a trip of about 80 minutes from Beijing South Station to Baoding Station in Hebei Province.



Tickets for the bullet trains will be available from Sunday morning.



China announced plans to establish Xiongan New Area in April.



Located some 100 km southwest of downtown Beijing, Xiongan New Area will mostly cover Xiongxian, Rongcheng and Anxin counties in Hebei Province.

