DPRK calls for dissolution of UN Command in Seoul

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Saturday called for the dissolution of the United Nations Command in Seoul. The call, made by the National Peace Committee of Korea -- the DPRK's official institution dealing with inter-Korean issues -- said that the United States brought the UN Command to Seoul in July 1957 in support of South Korea, shortly after the Korean War broke out in June 1950.



It said Washington's aim was to "internationalize the Korean peninsula issue and establish the Asia-version of NATO."



"The US and the pro-American elements of South Korea are working hard to preserve the UN Command, a leftover of the Cold War and lever for aggression," it added.



The statement accused the US of wanting to "ignite a second Korean war and stifle the DPRK by force of arms under the signboard of the UN."

