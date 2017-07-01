4.3 million meth pills, massive ice seized in northern Thailand

Massive methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine were seized by a combined soldiers and police force in northern Thailand on Saturday.



Soldiers patrolling in forest area and farmland in Chiang Rai on Friday found 81 green backpacks containing 4.3 million meth pills and 81 kg of powerful tranquilizer ketamine hidden about 1.5 km from the border with Myanmar, police chief said in a news conference on Saturday.



Nobody was arrested from the haul, according to police who believed that the drug has been smuggled and hidden in the forest for further distribution.



The case is under investigation.



Chiang Rai is a mountainous region bordering Laos and Myanmar, which makes up the Golden Triangle that once provided at least half of the world's opium supply.



Lots of drugs coming into Thailand from the north pass through Chiang Rai Province on their way south.

