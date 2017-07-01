Philippine, US navies complete joint patrol in Sulu Sea

The navies of the Philippines and the United States have completed its joint patrol in the Sulu Sea, the US embassy in Manila said in a statement on Saturday.



During the operation, crews from the Littoral Combat Ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) and the Del Pilar Class Frigate BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PF 16) worked closely together to detect and deter threats to maritime security, according to the statement.



"These patrols enhance regional peace and stability," said Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson, the commander of the Task Force 73.



"The patrol strengthened maritime security cooperation between the US and Philippine navies and enhanced both navies' ability to respond to piracy and transnational criminal activity at sea," the statement said.



Prior to the coordinated patrol, the USS Coronado completed the Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama with the Philippine Navy in the vicinity of Cebu.



"The exercise provided opportunities to sharpen tactical skills in maritime security operations that were employed during the coordinated patrol," it said.

